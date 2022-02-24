Was Russia-Ukraine War Foretold By 'The Simpsons'? America & Biden Won't Want To See This

The iconic American sitcom, The Simpsons has become a point of discussion yet again after one of its older episodes exhibits an eerie similarity to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has now escalated into a war. The episode in question, named Simpson Tide, was originally aired on March 28, 1998. The episode was set in the backdrop of the United Nations office in New York. In the said episode, during one of the conferences, Russia reveals that the dissolution of the Soviet Union never happened and that they tricked everyone into thinking so.

The Simpsons episode on the Russia-Ukraine conflict goes viral

As seen in the clip, a spokesperson of Russia says, "The Soviet Union would be pleased to offer amnesty to your wayward vessel." Responding to this, an American representative says, "Soviet Union? I thought you guys broke up?" Then as if on a cue, the Russian diplomat responds, "Yes, that’s what we wanted you to think" and flashes evil laughter as he switches the nameplate on his desk from 'Russia' to 'Soviet Union'.

The 30-second clip shows the aftermath that depicts military tanks surfacing from under the tableaus, troops being deployed, fenced walls being created, and Soviet Union's founding head of government Vladimir Lenin coming back to life. Lenin can be seen shattering the glass cover of his casket while saying, "Must crush capitalism" and he start marching ahead in a zombie-like way.

Netizens, amid the ongoing conflict, have been sharing the clip widely ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations in areas of Eastern Ukraine. People have been linking Russia's ambition of extending its territorial control over former members of the Soviet Union with its secret existence shown in the episode.

A Twitter user commented, "That show is pure predictions of what to come." Another one wrote, "I need to watch the complete series again... I mean how many times can Simpsons be right... From Donald Trump, the pandemic, Russia..." A netizen chipped in, "Yeah, can be called as the “Illuminati Show”." Another one added, "Everyone had a hunch that it will go down this path eventually."

Russia attacks Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military war between the two countries. Soon after, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country has severed diplomatic ties with Russia post its attack. Stay tuned for live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) chief Jens Stoltenberg, while addressing a press briefing, called Russia's offensive "a long-planned invasion" and stated that "Today North Atlantic council decided to activate its military band." He said that an attack on one will be taken as an attack on all, "this is NATO's collectively security." "We will shield all allies from Russia no matter what," Stoltenberg said.

