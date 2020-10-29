What Happened To Anna Kat? Find Out If The Actor Left 'American Housewife'

The sitcom American Housewife has tickled the funny bones of millions of viewers ever since it premiered in 2016. The ABC show chronicles around the daily life of Katie Otto, a wife and mother who is trying to maintain her sense of self and family while also dealing with the wealthy, pretentious and arrogant housewives and their privileged children in her new hometown of Westport, Connecticut. Recently the news surfaced that Life In Pieces alumna Giselle Eisenberg had been cast for the role of Anna Kat in the show. Read on to find out, “What happened to Anna Kat?”

The actor playing the original Anna Kat

What happened to Anna Kat?

Anna Kat in American Housewife was played initially played by actor Julia Butters. The 11-year-old star hit stardom last year following her breakout role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. A report in Deadline has revealed that Tarantino actually spotted Butters on American Housewife and went to cast her as the gifted child actor Trudi Fraser in the film.

Julia Butters earned a lot of acclaims and landed a slew of nominations for her role in the film, which opened a lot of doors for her. The actor has reportedly left American Housewife to pursue other opportunities. American Housewife follows a mother of three raising her flawed family in a wealthy Connecticut town. Anna Kat is the family’s youngest daughter.

Is there a new Anna Kat?

The 13-year-old actor Giselle Eisenberg who is the new Anna Kat on the show is already a TV series pro. She was a series regular on another single-camera family comedy, CBS’ Life In Pieces. The show, like American Housewife, is produced by Kapital Entertainment.

American Housewife Cast

The main cast members of the show include Katy Mixon as Kate "Katie" Otto, the matriarch of the family. Diedrich Bader plays Greg Otto, Katie's husband. Actors Johnny Sequoyah & Meg Donnelly have been cast as Taylor Otto, Katie and Greg's teenage daughter. Daniel DiMaggio is playing Oliver Otto, Katie and Greg's teenage son and their middle child. Giselle Eisenberg as Anna-Kat Otto, Katie and Greg's youngest daughter. Some notable guests in the show include Kate Flannery, Jenny O'Hara, Timothy Omundson, Jay Mohr, Will Sasso as Billy.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Anna Kat's replacement

Wait...they replaced Anna Kat on #AmericanHousewife ???? pic.twitter.com/20EHSdOCFS — Dead Damsel (But Not in Distress) (@IPunchedCupid) October 29, 2020

american housewife is finally back tonight but its with a new anna kat pic.twitter.com/gbrxGLoRsR — pudge (@henrysgolding) October 28, 2020

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!



Anna Kat is GONE! My Fave Student!! RIP! 😭😭😭

She was soo good!

. pic.twitter.com/FW2p2hvR6x — dave campbell (@yerfaceismycase) October 28, 2020

