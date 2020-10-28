Is 'Barbarians' On Netflix In English? Find Out If The Drama Series Has Been Dubbed

The new Netflix historical drama series Barbarians arrived on the platform on October 23 and has been winning over the fans ever since. The six-episode series chronicles around the story leading up to the infamous 'Battle of Teutoburg Forest' a battle that became one of the heaviest defeats ever suffered by the Roman Empire. However, while many fans took to Twitter to appreciate the Barbarians on Netflix, some were confused about the original language the show is in. Read on to find out, “Is Barbarians on Netflix in English?”

I started watching “Barbarian” on Netflix this morning and I’m literally so emotionally invested in this series now. Omg. The plot twists 😭😭😭 — tam ✨ (@tammygaby) October 25, 2020

Netflix Barbarians any good? — 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒚 💸 (@Money_Diplomats) October 24, 2020

Tried to watch Barbarians on Netflix and made it about 15minutes before I felt like I was losing my mind because all the voices are dubbed in what sounds like a small closet but every single scene is outdoors in the woods. Struggling to think of another dub this bad — Just clanging out (@Raybewylin) October 23, 2020

Read | La Revolution ending explained - Here's all you need to know about the acclaimed series

Is Barbarians on Netflix in English?

Upon some research, it was discovered that, yes, Barbarians on Netflix is in English. However, English is a dubbed language in the series. Netflix is trying to reach a global audience, hence, it has made dubbed version of Barbarians and many other series available in many languages such as Polish, French, Portuguese, Brazilian etc.

the audio is so out of sync its hard to watch. — insert name here (@ELRevolution20) October 26, 2020

Read | The Trial of The Chicago 7 review: A sharp commentary on democracy, riots & revolution

Barbarians original language

Upon further research, it was revealed that as the series chronicles around the story following the Roman Empire’s battle with a Germanic tribe, the series has an all-German cast. Hence, Barbarians original language is German. A fan on Twitter also stated that there was a bit of Latin being spoken throughout the episodes as well.

Who were the Barbarians?

A report in LiveScience has revealed that Barbarians is a word that often refers to uncivilized people or evil people and their evil deeds. The word has originated in ancient Greece. The Greeks originally used to refer it to the people who were from out of town or did not speak Greek. During the Roman empire, hundreds of Germanic tribes occupied the lands in Europe alongside the Roman Empire. The Empire dubbed these tribes as Barbarians. The Germanic tribes were a linguistic group and included Afrikaners, Austrians, Danes, Dutch, English, Flemish, Frisians, Germans, Icelanders, Lowland Scots, Norwegians, Swedes, and others.

Read | La Revolution season 2: Will there be another season of this show?

Other Period dramas on Netflix

Netflix is home to some of the most iconic period dramas. Dramas such as Vikings, The Crown and Medici have won over many Netflix subscribers. La Revolution is a recently released French historical fiction drama surrounding the French Revolution but has been created with a twist of a zombie apocalypse in it. Read to see a list of some of the best period dramas on Netflix.

The Princess Weiyoung.

Versailles.

Medici.

Filinta.

Mr. Sunshine.

Knightfall.

The Queen and the Conqueror

The Vrown

Vikings

Alias Grace

La Revolution

MOROCCO: LOVE IN TIMES OF WAR (2017)

Reign

The Romanoffs

Read | 'Roadies Revolution' is back with a new conflict between the archrivals; watch video

Image Source: Barbarians (Official Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.