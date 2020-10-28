Assassins Creed Live-action Series In Making By Netflix, Here's What We Know So Far

Ubisoft’s long-running game series Assassins Creed has won over millions of gamers across the world. Created by Patrice Desilets, Jade Raymond and Corey May, the game depicts a fictional millennia-old conflict between the Assassins, who have fought for peace with free will and the Templars, who seek peace but with the help of order and control. Assassins Creed fans would be thrilled to know that Netflix has decided to adapt the game into a live-action series.

Netflix to adapt Assassins Creed for a live-action series

Netflix took to its official Twitter handle to announce that a live-action thriller of Assassins Creed series is in the works. A press release followed by the tweet explained that the live-action series will be an "epic, genre-bending live-action adaptation''. Netflix also announced that they are still looking for a showrunner to helm the highly ambitious project.

According to another tweet posted by Netflix, Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers. In the press release, Netflix's Peter Friedlander added, “We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for. From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

Netflix will be developing an Assassin's Creed live-action series. @Ubisofts's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

The new Assassin's Creed series will join a growing slate of Ubisoft TV and movie projects, which includes a movie based on The Division starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain. Beyond Good & Evil series is another Ubisoft production helmed by Detective Pikachu director Rob Letterman. A Splinter Cell animated series helmed by John Wick writer Derek Kolstad was also made.

About Assassins Creed Game

How many Assassins Creed Games are there?

According to Netflix's press release, since its launch in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed series has sold more than 155 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history ever. It is also recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the gaming industry. The series's first title was released in 2007, and it has featured eleven main games in total. The most recent being 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey, a new game called Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been announced by Ubisoft lately.

