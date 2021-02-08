What Happened To Catherine On Hawaii Five 0? Read To Find Out

CBS' Hawaii Five 0 Season 10 finale ended on a surprising note but what was even more surprising was how the fans reacted to it. Towards the end of the episode, McGarrett decides to finally give a green signal to his long-lived dream of leaving the island to live a peaceful afterlife as he was seen boarding a plane. What took the fans off-guard was when a familiar face appeared to sit next to him. "Hey, sailor," greeted Catherine Rollins as she sported a warm smile on her face. What followed though was a sweet banter that hinted at a future romance.

What happened to Catherine on Hawaii Five 0?

As you all may already know, Catherine Rollins was ticked-off of Hawaii Five 0 even though she was a seemingly important character in Season 3 and 4 with her on-and-off romance with McGarrett. Though the reasons for the actress Michelle Borth's departure remain unknown, many have assumed that it might be because her character didn't sit well with the fans. As for Catherine, she was written off with the explanation that she would stay back in Afghanistan to find the son of the man who saved her life. Post Season 4, she had made several guest appearances, like at Kono and Adam's wedding, shortly after which she and McGarrett decided to part ways for the final time. So it definitely came as a surprise when the creators decided to bring her back into McGarrett's life after 4 long seasons.

While speaking with TVLine, showrunner Peter M Lenkov indulged on why he brought Catherine back. He said that though he's aware that the fans are not quite fond of her character, he knows that she was the right person for McGarrett all along. Before anything, she was a good soldier and because she stayed true to that did she make the decisions she made that eventually put the viewers off. Although he understands that it might have not settled well with the fans, Lenkov thought that it was unfair to blame Catherine so harshly for her soldier-first mentality. Despite her actions, he knew that she truly loved McGarrett and he reciprocated the same amount. Fans, surprisingly, received the finale well as they agreed that the two needed to be in each other's lives. The finale ended with McGarrett reaching to hold her hand as she asks him if he's ready.

