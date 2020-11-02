Kendall Jenner's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Beauty Mogul? Take The Quiz & Find Out

Beauty mogul Kendall Jenner is celebrating her 25th birthday on Tuesday, November 3. The fashionista is hailed by her fans for her exceptional and glamorous statement looks. On the occasion of Kendall Jenner’s birthday, we bring to you a fun trivia quiz to test how well you know the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

The Ultimate quiz on Kendall Jenner’s birthday:

1) Kendall Jenner was born to retired Olympic decathlete champion Caitlyn Jenner and television personality Kris Jenner. Where was the model born?

Atlanta

Los Angeles

New York

Minnesota

2) Kendall Jenner’s middle name was a tribute to Kris’ best friend who passed away just before Jenner was conceived. Who was the best friend?

Nicole Ben Simpson

Nicole Bret Simpson

Nicole Brown Simpson

Nicole Bradley Simpson

3) Kendall Jenner is well-known for her stint on the reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But do you she began her modelling career when she was just a teenager? How old was she?

13

15

17

14

4) Back in 2017, Kendall Jenner was involved in a large controversy after featuring in an insensitive ad against the Black community. Which brand advertisement was it?

Pepsi

Coke

Sprite

Fanta

5) Kendall Jenner was raised with her sister and the Kardashians in Calabasas, an upscale suburb west of Los Angeles. Which school did Jenner attend before switching to homeschooling in order to pursue modelling?

Glen A. Wilson High School

Sierra Canyon School

Los Altos High School

Puente Hills High School

6) In which of the following films or series Kendall Jenner did not make an appearance?

Hawaii Five-o

The High Fructose Adventures of Annoying Orange

Orange is the New Black

Ocean’s 8

7) In which of the following music videos model Kendall Jenner appeared as herself?

Pillow Talk

God is a woman

No Tears left to cry

Stuck With U

8) Back in 2016, Kendall Jenner also began her career as a photographer. It came for the sixteenth-anniversary issue of Love. Who did Jenner style for her first published work?

Kaia Gerber

Kylie Jenner

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid

9) Which of the following NBA players have Kendall Jenner dated?

Lebron James

Ben Simmons

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Russell Westbrook

10) In 2016, lawyers representing Kendall Jenner filed a lawsuit against an esthetic medical company for using her brand without authorization. Which company was it?

Figgs

Supreme

Cutera

Mastin

Answer Key:

Los Angeles Nicole Brown Simpson 14 Pepsi Sierra Canyon School Orange is the New Black Stuck With U Kaia Gerber Ben Simmons Cutera

