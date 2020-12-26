Did Penelope Leave 'Criminal Minds'? Read To Find The Truth Behind Her Sudden Departure

Criminal Minds is an American crime drama series that was created by Jeff Davis. The series has been running for fifteen seasons and 324 episodes of the series have been aired till now.

Criminal Minds narrates the story of an elite team of profilers working for the FBI. They are given the duty of analyzing the most dangerous criminal minds in the country and also anticipate their next move before they attack again. The most experienced member of the team is the founding member of the BAU, David Rossi, and is also a pivotal member and helps the team to solve new cases.

Did Penelope leave Criminal Minds?

An important question in the minds of the audience of this show is - did Penelope leave Criminal Minds? Penelope Garcia was shown leaving the BAU to work at a non-profit organization. Penelope Garcia received a fond farewell from her colleagues at the BAU in the show, as reported by cinemablend.com.

Actress Kirsten Vangsness was part of the conversations revolving around the end of the character of Garcia in the show. The ending also included Garcia (played by actress Kirsten Vangsness) being asked out by Luke Alvez. She accepted Luke’s invitation to go on the date. This gave the audience a chance to think about what happened next to the character of Garcia.

Erica Messer, who is the showrunner of Criminal Minds, had thoughts beforehand about the evolution of the character of Garcia in the show, as per the report. According to Erica, this was a natural way for the development of the character of Garcia. She had been fighting evil for many years. And after this prolonged battle, she wanted to shift her energy and focus on something else. Garcia’s character will be doing good deeds but not in a visible way as was during her stint in the BAU team. However, she will continue to do good with her works in a non-profit organization.

Is Criminal Minds over?

Many fans of this show have a question- is Criminal Minds over? There are various reasons as to why this show was cancelled for a new season. The fall of the ratings is one of the most important reasons for cancelling a new season. Erica Messer was busy with two new shows for ABC, The Best Kept Secret, and The Nightingale. She mentioned in an interview with Parade that she was ready for a TV movie of this show.

