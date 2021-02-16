What Happened To Dr Jen Ashton? Find Out Where She Has Been

Dr Jennifer Ashton has become a household name in America now. The physician, author and television personality has been working as the Chief Medical Correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America for some time now. She is also known for her informative and eye-opening columns in Cosmopolitan magazine. Recently the doctor opened up about her struggle with mental health during the time of the pandemic in her new book The New Normal: A Roadmap to Resilience in the Pandemic Era. Find out what happened to Dr Jen Ashton.

What happened to Dr Jen Ashton?

Dr Jen Ashton has been a beloved figure in America for the past few years now. The television personality is looked up to by many as she shares her knowledge about health and wellness in her various tv shows. Dr Jen Ashton recently also released a brand new book to help people navigate the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The New Normal.

Given the fact that she has a positive and hopeful approach to life, many fans might be shocked to know that the doctor has had her own fair share of grief. In an interview with People Magazine in 2019, the doctor opened up about her ex-husband’s suicide in 2017. She opened up about how she learnt to navigate grief and guilt while raising two children as a single mother. In her interview, she revealed that she wasn’t ready to have another man in her life for a very long time. However, that all changed when she met Dr Todd Ellerin, through a mutual friend.

Dr Jen Ashton's husband's suicide did leave an emptiness in her life but the 50-year-old soon fell in love with Todd, 49. The medical practitioner reveals that her husband Robert C Ashton Jr’s suicide had sent her reeling. The pair shared two kids together. Dr Jen Ashton's daughter Chloe often appears on her Instagram handle. The report in People Magazine reveals that the former thoracic surgeon Rob had jumped off the George Washington bright only 18 days after their divorce was finalized. In her new book, Jen shares the journey of her family.

Where has Dr Jen Ashton been?

It looks as though Jen has spent much of quarantine finishing up her new book. She recently also appeared on Good Morning America and talked about how it was important to get health check-ups even during the quarantine. Fans on Twitter are delighted to see their favourite doctor up and again.

"Our definition of the term 'normal' has changed."@drjashton's new book “The New Normal: A Roadmap to Resilience in the Pandemic Era” offers advice for how to take care of your body and mind in challenging times. https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/dKU8bVJqeO — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2021

