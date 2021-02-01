Chloe Bailey's Fans Show Support After She Receives Backlash For Her Video

A recent video of Chloe Bailey's Instagram received immense criticism from netizens who deemed the video as “too sexy” and “turning into a sexual object”. Chloe took to her Instagram handle and talked about how she was just being herself and would not change for society. As tears rolled down her eyes, fans of the celebrity rushed to Twitter to show their support to her.

Chloe Bailey's IG

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Here is what Chloe Bailey said on her Instagram live

For every woman out there, don't change who you are to make society feel comfortable. And I'm telling myself that's not what I'm going to do, even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was saging and doing Palo Santa and I was like, 'Let's spread positive vibes. I didn't even really notice you guys were talking about my ass because I was like, 'OK, I'm just walking in from one seconds, two seconds. And I feel like I've shown my ass more than I have with that like if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December. Like, I was just so excited and on stage, and just being myself, so... I don't know. I just felt it was important to address it, so you guys get to kind of know who I am inside. And it's really hard for me to think of myself as sexual being or an attractive being quite frankly. So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I'm a bit confused. Like, I really don't understand because I've never seen myself in that way.

Check out the video below:

“For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable.” - Chloe Bailey pic.twitter.com/Twp6AHYWpH — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2021

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Fans support Chloe Bailey

Numerous fans of the celebrity gushed to Twitter and extended their support to the celebrity. Several fans wrote in the comments that they could relate to her and that society should not tell women how to post videos on social media. Many other people defended Chloe and asked who made such nasty comments about the young celebrity. Check out some of the fan tweets below.

Such a sweet, talented, beautiful young lady. And the fact that she feels she has to explain herself breaks my heart. You have more supporters than not, Chloe ♥️ — Eve J. (@shejustwrites_) February 1, 2021

I wanna fight whoever came for Chloe pic.twitter.com/E152xgBL15 — BeautifulSyn (@Seal_of_Yofiel) February 1, 2021

Oh man!! Wish I can give her a hug!! She good ppl I know it — iii 🕶 (@Supr94) February 1, 2021

Oh wow, that’s really sad she feels has to defend herself, for being a YOUNG WOMAN. people are so disgusting. — _AirCandi 🌒 (@_AirCandi) February 1, 2021

She seems beautiful inside and out. — Carrie (@Iloveyoutoochat) February 1, 2021

You are so beautiful!!!! — Angelice Cunningham (@DJGieSpot) February 1, 2021



Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.