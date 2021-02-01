Chloe Bailey's 'Buss It' Challenge Video Has Impressed Fans On Twitter, Watch The Video

In recent days the 'Buss it' challenge has been going viral on social media and netizens have been enjoying it thoroughly. Many people from the African American community have now created their rendition of the Buss it challenge videos. In the videos, women are seen dancing and twerking to Erica Bank’s viral 2020 song Buss it. However, many netizens have fallen head over heels for Chloe Bailey’s Buss it challenge video.

Chloe Bailey Buss it challenge video

Chloe Bailey is the 22-year-old sister of Halle Bailey. The sister duo has been popular for composing R&B music. The sisters have also appeared in acting roles in sitcoms like Grown-ish, The Kids are Alright and etc. Recently Chloe took to her Instagram to jump on the bandwagon of the Buss it challenge and created her own rendition of the challenge.

The singer posted the challenge video on January 22 on her Instagram handle and it has gathered more than 800,000 views so far. In the video, Chloe is seen dressed in a black and golden robe and her hair is covered in a shower cap. As the chorus stops she is seen in a skimpy black strappy blouse and a skimpy black side slit skirt. She then proceeds to dance and twerk as the song plays. This celebrity Buss it challenge video has been adored on Twitter.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Buss it challenge video by Chloe Bailey

🗣BRUH, THANK YOU!!!! I was locked in like this watching Chloe's Buss It challenge pic.twitter.com/FXRNGxjsEK — TriStAn (@DaRealTristan_) January 27, 2021

Chloe Bailey after Jordyn Woods dropped her Bussit Challenge pic.twitter.com/KOQf7NFZD0 — After5ive Podcast (@After5ivePod) January 27, 2021

Chloe Bailey posts a stunning dance video on Instagram

In the most stunning way possible, Chloe Bailey recently celebrated hitting one million Instagram followers. She posted a seductive dance video on her page. Her fans are going gaga over the choreography in her latest dance video. Only Chloe's silhouette can be seen by viewers in the video as she dances around a pink and blue-lit room. She made a mixture of precise movements and even got down to the floor to grind.

With a jaw-dropping split, Chloe ended the dance session. Along with the post she also wrote, “A special performance for all of you. THANK YOU for all your love and support. let’s celebrate together in reaching 1Million followers”. Take a look at the post below.

Slim Santana’s 'Buss it' challenge gone too far

Slim Santana who is a popular OnlyFans creator shocked social media with her 'Buss It' Challenge in a white robe, and people have been reacting to the x-rated clip on Twitter. Santana is seen wearing a white robe and during the chorus and as it stops, viewers can see her having intercourse with a man. Naturally, the x-rated clip has been deleted from all social platforms but it has been posted in one community on Reddit.

