What Happened To Jeffries On SVU: Everything You Need To Know About The Actor's Departure

What Happened to Jeffries on SVU, or better known as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, is one of the questions that has been asked with regards to the show since the character's departure from it. Michelle Hurd, the SVU cast member that brought the character of Monique Jefferies to life, was seen playing the iconic FBI agent in the initial two seasons of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Her relatively unexplained exit from the series has been widely discussed amongst the fans of the show and netizens alike ever since. This article will try to answer the question that has been asked by many for nearly two decades now and will dwell into what did Michelle Hurd, who was a recurring SVU cast member back in the day, went on to do after her stint as a law enforcement officer.

So, what happened to Jeffries on SVU after all?

As per a report on Distractify, after the two years that Michelle Hurd served as an on-screen detective, the prolific actor bid goodbye to Law And Order: Special Victims Unit on her own accord. As per the report, Hurd felt that her talents as an actor and the capabilities of her character were not being utilized to their full potential. The report stated that the actor, much like the character on the show, felt that her teammates weren't showing enough faith in her, which ultimately became the reason why Hurd, who is 52 years of age as of this writing, moved on. The fans of the character later saw the actor stepping into the shoes of Athena Barned for a show known as Leap Years, the Showtime Drama Series which also featured the likes of Nina Garbiras, Bruno Campos & Garrett Dillahunt, to name a few.

What is Michelle Hurd up to right now?

The year 2015 saw the actor joining the cast of yet another drama show known as Blindspot, the last episode of which aired sometime in the year 2020. As of this writing, Hurd is a series regular on a show known as Star Trek: Picard, which is a Star Trek spinoff centered on an ageing Jean-Luc Picard, portrayed by Sir Patrick Stewart since the introduction of the character in the original film trilogy. More details regarding future projects of Michelle Hurd will be revealed as and when they are available.

