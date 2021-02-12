Helena Christensen Stuns Fans As She Treads In Snow Donning A Lilac Bikini | See Pictures

Danish supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Helena Christensen has often treated her fans with her glamourous photos on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a slideshow of her jaw-dropping bikini-clad pictures. From the pictures, it can be seen that it has been snowing and yet this has not stopped her from stripping down to a lilac bikini.

Helena Christensen’s bikini photos

Helena, who is 52 years old, stepped out in the snow donning a lilac bikini. In the pictures, she is seen walking on snow with her arms in the air. Her pet dog, Kuma an Australian Shepherd, has also accompanied her. In the next photo, she is seen kneeling in a small pool of water while her dog sits on the snow. While sharing the pictures, Helena wrote in the caption, “Ice hole search”.

The photos have garnered a lot of love from her fans and followers. They also admired her for treading out in the cold wearing only a bikini. One of her fans has commented, “Why do you do this? Brrr.” To this Helena replied by saying, “Health benefits are huge but most of all, I friggin love it.” Hollywood celebrities like Ellen Pompeo and Courtney Love have showered their love on Helena Christensen's photos. See their reactions below:

The model has not shied away from showing off her svelte figure. As 2020 came to a close, she starred in Victoria’s Secret campaign. This campaign came 24 years after she made her debut for the brand.

Christensen is also quite active on social media as she often lets her fans and followers know of her whereabouts. Recently, she shared pictures from her shoot for a Mexican daily. In the pictures, she is seen donning men's clothing. She has worn a range of clothes for the shoot- from loose pantsuit to an oversized knit sweater and carried them off with much ease.

On the work front:

Helena is the founder of Nylon magazine, which was first published in 1999. She also has launched her own clothing line called Christensen & Sigersen. Apart from being one of the most sought-after models, she is also an established photographer. She has also associated with breast cancer awareness projects and launched the second Fashion Targets Breast Cancer campaign.

Image courtesy- @helenachristensen Instagram

