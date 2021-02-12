'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' To End With Its Upcoming Eighth And Final Season

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is police procedural comedy series and is among the most popular ones in recent times. There are currently seven seasons available with 143 episodes and an eight-season is in development. Now, it is revealed that Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 will be its last installment.

Also Read | Brooklyn Nine-Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Cast's Excitement Spills Over On Social Media

Brooklyn Nine-Nine to end with its eighth and final season

NBC has announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 will be the series’ final outing. It was renewed for the eighth season in November 2019, which got an initial premiere date of 2020/21. However, due to the pandemic, the production on the show was halted and the finale is now expected to air in 2021/22. Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 will contain ten episodes, becoming the shortest season.

The comedy series first premiered in 2013 on Fox Network. It ran there for five seasons and was cancelled in 2018. Then it was picked by NBC with their studio arm Universal Television producing the show. The sixth season aired in 2019, followed by the seventh season last year (recently released in India on Netflix). Now, Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 is currently in production.

Also Read | Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Premiere Date On Netflix India Is Finally Out! Find Out Here

Also Read | Brooklyn Nine-Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Fans Of The Show Rejoice

Deadline reported that the president of scripted content, NBCUniversal television and streaming, Lisa Katz, recalled the "palpable excitement" the night in 2018 when they announced Brooklyn Nine-Nine would be returning to its rightful home at NBC. She stated that they have always loved the characters and the way they make everyone laugh while also "masterfully weaving" in storylines that make them reflect as well. Katz gave a "big thank you" to their wonderful partners – Dan Goor, the writers, producers, and the incredibly talented Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast and crew – for a comedy whose legacy will stand the test of time.

Chairman of Universal Studio Group, Pearlena Igbokwe, said that Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been one of the "jewels" in their comedy crown. She mentioned that it had an "incredible" run across not one but two networks, garnered widespread acclaim, and captured the hearts of fans all over the world. Igbokwe stated that they extend their "deepest gratitude" to Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and the entire "wonderful" Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast, and their amazingly talented writers, producers, and crew. She gave a "special thanks" to their "brilliant showrunner" Dan Goor, adding that he could have rested on his laurels after season one but never took his foot off the hilarious gas pedal. "B99, it’s been Noice," she noted.

Also Read | Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Fans Upset After Makers Announce Series' End With Season 8

Executive producer Dan Goor said that he is “so thankful”l to NBC and Universal Television for allowing them to give the characters and their fans the ending they deserve. He recalled that he and co-creator Michael Schur first pitched the pilot episode to Andy Samberg, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which he asserted was "crazy" because that was exactly the number the two creators had envisioned. He mentioned that he feels "incredibly lucky" to have worked with the amazing cast and crew for eight seasons.

Goor stated that they are not only among the most talented people in the business, but they are also all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, he feels lucky that they have had the best fans in the world. Fans who "literally" saved them from cancellation. Fans who fill them with joy. He noted that ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, they felt it was the "best way to honor" the characters, the story, and their viewers. Goor admitted that he knows some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but he is grateful it lasted this long. "Title of my sex tape,” he concluded.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.