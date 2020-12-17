What Happened To Kenny Johnson On 'SWAT'? Find Out Is The Actor Returning To The Show

The American crime drama show S.W.A.T. has been a fan favourite ever since it started airing in 2017. Based on the 1975 television series of the same name, the show is helmed by Robert Hamner and developed by Rick Husky. The CBS original show has kept fans on the edge of their seats with its thrilling storyline.

However, tt’s been a long time since fans of the show have seen Dominique Luca on S.W.A.T. The officer is played by actor Kenny Johnson. Luca last appeared on the Nov. 6, 2019 episode Kingdom, but has barely been mentioned on the show since then. Read on to find out, “What happened to Kenny Johnson on SWAT?”

What happened to Kenny Johnson on SWAT?

The 56-year-old actor's absence on the show has been talked about among the fans, but the showrunners and the actor kept mum about the whole thing for a long time. Fans were extremely excited when CBS announced SWAT Season 4, but whether Luca will return to SWAT is a mystery that still hangs in the air. However, a recent post by actor Kenny Johnson on his Instagram handle has hinted that he might be returning to the show soon.

Kenny posted a picture of his character Luca on his Instagram handle 5 days ago and wrote in the caption, “Luca is missing his crew right now .. currently in Germany. See you soon.” While the actor did not reveal any details, fans can be rest assured that they will be seeing Luca again and very soon.

Luca’s absence on the show had become troublesome since last year as SWAT had already lost another main character after Stephanie Sigman’s exit. The 32-year-old, who played Captain Jessica Cortez on the show’s first two seasons, did not return for season 3.

Why is Kenny Johnson not on SWAT?

The reason behind Kenny Johnson’s exit from the show was neither discussed by the showrunners nor the actor. Hence, it is unclear why did he have to leave the show abruptly. However, with SWAT Season 4 is around the corner; fans won’t have to wait long now.

More about SWAT

SWAT, developed by Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, is a crime drama show on CBS. The show follows Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a former Marine. In the last season, fans saw that after the plane crashed, the SWAT team begins chasing a group of drug smugglers. Fortunately, they captured the kingpin called Diablo.

However, he informed the team that he’s trying to stop something evil from happening, that’s why he had crossed the L.A. border. However, before Hondo could know what he’s talking about, Luca shoots him.

Image Source: Still from SWAT on CBS

