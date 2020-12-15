How Many Episodes Are There Of 'Manhunt Deadly Games'? Here's A List Of All The Episodes

The American drama series, Manhunt is one of its kind. Helmed by Andrew Sodroski, Jim Clemente, and Tony Gittelson, the show was initially commissioned as a television miniseries starring Sam Worthington and Paul Bettany, but its massive success prompted the showrunners to turn it into a full-fledged show.

Manhunt season 1, called Unabomber, depicted a fictionalised account of the FBI's hunt for the Unabomber. It premiered on Discovery Channel on August 1, 2017. The show came back with a second season in February 2020 and fans have been swooning over Manhunt Deadly Games, the show’s season 2. Read on to find out, “How many episodes are there of Manhunt Deadly Games?”

How many episodes are there of Manhunt Deadly Games?

While season 1 of the show aired on Discovery, the showrunners took a different route for season 2. A report in Decider reveals that Charter Communications, which is an American company that markets consumer and commercial cable television, has been negotiating with the showrunners to air season 2 on their channel. Thus as a result of these negotiations, all the Manhunt Deadly Games episodes aired on Charter’s Spectrum cable service. Here is a list of all episodes from Manhunt Deadly Games.

Manhunt Deadly Games episode guide

Episode 1: CentBom

Directed by Michael Dinner

Episode 2: Unabubba

Directed by Michael Dinner

Episode 3: Bombingham

Directed by Jon Avnet

Episode 4: Run Rudolph Run

Directed by Jon Avnet

Episode 5: Land of the Noonday Sun

Directed by Janice Cooke

Episode 6: Army of God

Directed by Janice Cooke

Episode 7: Eric

Directed by Ali Selim

Episode 8: Join or Die

Directed by Ali Selim

Episode 9: Don’t Tread on Me

Directed by Michael Dinner

Episode 10: Open Season

Directed by Michael Dinner

Manhunt Deadly Games: More about the show

According to CBS portal, Manhunt: Deadly Games is a true crime anthology series. The show chronicles one of the complex manhunts that occurred in the U.S. following the terrorist bombing that happened during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. Manhunt Deadly Games cast includes Cameron Briton who plays the role of Richard Jewell aka the security guard. Apart from Britton, the mini-series also stars Jack Huston (as Eric Rudolph), Judith Light (Bobi Jewell), Carla Gugino (Kathy Scruggs), Gethin Anthony (Jack Brennan), Kelly Jenrette (Stacy Knox), Arliss Howard (Earl Embry), Jay O. Sanders (Jack Bryant), Nick Searcy (Sheriff Thompson), Marley Shelton (Hannah Gray), Becky Ann Baker (Patricia Rudolph) and Brad William Henke (as Big John).

