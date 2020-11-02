What Happened To Scott On 'Counting Cars'? Why Did He Exit The Show?

Counting Cars is a show which is about a group of people who own Count's Kustoms, a car repair and refurbishment shop; it comes on History channel and is produced by Leftfield Pictures. The show is a spinoff of the TV series Pawn Stars and is much loved by fans. The shop is handled by Danny Koker a.k.a. The Count and Scott Jones used to manage the store. But what happened to Scott on Counting Cars? Read ahead to know more about it:

Does Scott still work at Count's Kustoms?

Scott Jones used to be the manager at Count's Kustoms and used to also manage Danny's bookkeeping. One of Scott's main responsibilities was to oversee if the shop made a profit in the store. Fans of the show know that Scott has a very 'in-your-face' attitude and was not very soft-spoken.

But Scott was only seen in Season 1 and Season 2; after that fans never saw Scott on the show again. Though the main reason for his departure was never actually mentioned on the show, it is clear that Scott does not work at Count's Kustoms anymore. There are a few reasons why Scott could have left the show and reports also indicate the same.

First, the speculations came in that Scott was fired for embezzlement, reported Earned the Necklace. As mentioned before, Scott used to handle the accounting books and was used to be on the lookout for profit. While Danny and other shop members agreed that Scott was good at his job, there were the usual ups and downs. After Scott left the show, many fans added that this could have been the reason for his departure. Back in 2017, a former employee embezzled $75,000 from the store. But this theory has not been confirmed

Finally, another theory has come to light that holds much more credibility. It states that Scott from Counting Cars moved to Tennessee after the birth of his son. It has been shown many times in the show that he had a connection to the state. This is also confirmed in Counting Cars: Season 3. Episode 1. January 7, 2014, that Scott actually left after the birth of his son.

