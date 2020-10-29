'Passionate About Vehicles': Egypt Man Collects Over 100 Vintage Cars In 50 Years

An Egyptian man named Sayed Sima has managed to collect more than a hundred vintage cars in the span of 50 years of starting the hobby. Sima, whose name in the Arabic language means Cinema, rents some of the cars from his prized collection to movie directors who use them in films. According to Khaleej Times, Sima has been collecting cars ever since he was 25 years old as he was passionate about vehicles from a very young age.

Sima's prized possessions

Sima says that one of the most prized cars from his collection is an early 1900 American car called Auburn. As per the report, Sima managed to acquire the car in the 1980s, during the early years of his collecting hobby. Sima says that the car is very unique as the structure is made entirely of wood and also has the original oil tank inside. Another possession that he loves the most is the 1975 black Chevrolet Impala, which was used by the former Egyptian President Anwar El Sadat.

Sima has a 38-year-old son Ayman, who is also very passionate about vintage cars and is walking in his father's footsteps when it comes to spending money on expensive old cars. Ayman says that ever since he gained memory, he has been fond of cars and used to get excited upon seeing his father's collection in movies. Sima still keeps most of his cars in Egypt's film city, where movies are shot so that he can rent his cars to filmmakers.

Collecting expensive items has always been the favourite past time of the rich, who like to spend their riches on creating something spectacular, like in this case a vintage car collection. Currently, the title for the largest private car collection in the world by an individual is held by the 29th Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, who has over 7,000 cars in his possession with an estimated combined value of worth USD $5 billion.

