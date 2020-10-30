Whiplash Car Locations: Know Where To Find These Cars In Fortnite

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games that have been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. There are a number of different skins and features for your in-game avatar that can be utilized by a player. Makers just added new challenges for the players. So we have decided to talk about those new tasks that the players need to complete. Read more to know about the whiplash car location in Fortnite.

Whiplash Car locations

The players have been asking questions like where are the whiplash cars in Fortnite and what are the whiplash car locations. This is after the makers added a new set of weekly challenges that involve a whiplash car. The players can look at the videos uploaded by a number of popular streamers. These videos could easily answer the questions like where are the whiplash cars in Fortnite and what are the whiplash car locations. But if they still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our guide to find a whiplash car in Fortnite.

The Whiplash cars in Fortnite spawn randomly through the entire map. But there are some whiplash car locations on the map that has a higher probability of having a whiplash car just around. Players can try looking for the whiplash car at locations like the Stark Industries, Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges. The players can even find Tony Stark's special Whiplash at The Stark Industries. Apart from that, there are no specific whiplash car locations that could be pointed out. The players have been asking about this whiplash car in order to complete their new Weekly challenge. The makers had also released a similar challenge in the past that made the players reach 88 on the speedometer in a Whiplash as Tony Stark. So let’s look at all the Fortnite Season 4 Week 10 challenges recently released by Fortnite.

Search 7 chests at the Upstate New York - 25,000 XP

Collect 150 metal at Slurpy Swamp - 25,000 XP

Catch 3 fishes at the Heart Lake - 25,000 XP

Eliminate 3 enemies at the Lazy Lake- 25,000 XP

Eliminate 3 enemies by hitting them with a vehicle - 25,000 XP

Deal 300 damage to enemies at the Sentinel Graveyard - 25,000 XP

Drive a boat from The Fortilla to The Authority in less than 4 minutes - 25,000 XP

Ride 20,000 meters in one vehicle - 50,000 XP

