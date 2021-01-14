What Time Does 'Carmen Sandiego' Season 4 Release On Netflix? Know All Details

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego today and when is she coming back to our mobile screens? The modern-day Robin Hood, Carmen Sandiego is back for one final season to answer all the questions that need to be wrapped up. The Netflix library is in no short of impressive animated content. One among them is the engaging story of the famous international lady thief, Carmen Sandiego. Through 3 seasons, Carmen Sandiego has managed to earn fans of all ages around the world. If you're wondering where the show is headed and, more importantly, when it is boarding, read on.

What time does Carmen Sandiego season 4 release on Netflix?

On January 1, 2021, when half the world was still celebrating New Year's, Netflix decided to play with time and finally drop the trailer of its highly anticipated show. Seems like only good news is here to stay this year with great shows and movies announcing their releases. Carmen Sandiego, one of Netflix' most exploratory venture, is dropping tomorrow and fans can't keep their calm. The show is expected to premiere at 1:30 pm IST on January 15, 2021. Meanwhile, here are some hilarious fan reactions to keep you entertained while you wait for tomorrow to hopefully come a little sooner.

What to expect from Carmen Sandiego season 4 series?

In the third season, we see that our anti-hero is wrestling between her only desire to find her mother and prioritising her mission to stop VILE, of course. Between the switching of briefcases and the round-the-clock hide-and-seek, fans got a lot of their questions answered yet were left astonishingly dumbfounded by the end of the season.

In the season finale, Carmen and her troop are seen stealing the crown jewels of England to save them from getting into VILE's hands. What they don't know is that the stunt actually worked in VILE's favour as it is all a part of his plan. As predictable as the last episode appears to be, the truth is that the twist, in the end, has opened up a world of possibilities and has beautifully set up the plot for the final season.

