'The Kissing Booth', 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Franchises End In 2021 On Netflix

The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before are one of Netflix’s most popular rom-com series. But, it is sad to report that both these franchises will be coming to an end in 2021. Read further ahead to know more about the announcement made by the online streaming platform regarding The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise.

Netflix rom-com franchises coming to an end in 2021

The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before gained huge success just as they premiered on Netflix. Recently, the OTT platform confirmed that the third part of The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before movie series: The Kissing Booth 3 and To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, will be releasing sometime in 2021. Along with this, the streaming platform also revealed that these movies will be the last part to release for both the franchises.

Both the movie series, The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before have performed very well on the digital platform. According to reports from Variety, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos had called The Kissing Booth (2018) “one of the most-watched movies in the country”. In fact, The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) was acknowledged as the “most popular titles of the year”. According to reports from the same daily, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was also a huge success and Netflix titled the movie as the “most views original movies ever, with strong repeat viewing”.

The Kissing Booth ending as per the last movie was rather happy and satisfying. Elle and Noah start dating despite the fact that Noah has to go to Harvard in the fall. As for Lee, he too gets a girlfriend named Rachel. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before ending was also calm and smooth as Lara Jean resolves all the issues with Gen by having a heart-to-heart conversation in the treehouse. Fans are eagerly waiting for the third and now the “final” parts of both the movies. Even though the release dates for these movies have not been confirmed yet, they are sure to release sometime in 2021.

