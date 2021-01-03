Amazon Prime Movies And TV Shows That Are All Set To Release In January 2021

Amazon Prime is one of the most popular streaming sites. One can binge on various genres of TV series, movies, and documentaries on it. On Amazon Prime, there are many shows and films recognised for their compelling topics and performances. And as we step into the new year, here’s a look at what's coming to Amazon Prime in January 2021. Take a look -

Shows and movies on Amazon Prime in January

One Night in Miami

One Night in Miami is an intriguing drama film based on a fictional account of an incredible experience in which icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown met to discuss their positions in the 1960s civil rights and cultural upheaval movement. The movie is also the first feature helmed by Regina King, from a screenplay by Kemp Powers based on his stage play of the same name, and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Aldis Hodge, Eli Goree and Leslie Odom Jr. in lead roles. The film released in selected theatres on December 25, 2020, and will stream on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021.

Herself

Herself is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The film is being directed by Phyllida Lloyd and stars Molly McCann, Clare Dunne, Ruby Rose O'Hara in lead roles. This movie is based on Sandra, a young mother who flees from her abusive husband and fights back against a dysfunctional housing system. She sets out to create her own home and rebuilds her life and re-discovers herself in the process. The movie will release on December 30, 2020, in theatres and stream on Amazon Prime Video on January 8, 2021.

Tandav

On January 15, 2021, Ali Abbas Zafar's Tandav is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video. Tandav is a nine-part series starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kumud Mishra in lead roles. Tandav is a political drama and has garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers on the teaser.

Mighty Oak

The film Mighty Oak is an interesting comedy-drama film that revolves around a car crash where Gina Jackson, the band manager, loses her vocalist partner, Vaughn. She meets Oak ten years later, a guitar prodigy who she assumes is the reincarnation of her late sibling. The film initially released in July 2020 and will stream on January 7, 2021, only on Amazon Prime.

