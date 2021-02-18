What Time Does 'Girls Hostel 2.0' Release On Sony Liv? Read Details

OTT drama series Girls Hostel is all set to make a comeback on the screens with a new season. Ever since the trailer of the second season has released a number of netizens have been trend searching, “What time does Girls Hostel 2.0 release on Sony Liv”. Many other people have also been searching for information on “Girls Hostel 2.0 release date” and “Girls Hostel 2.0 release time”.

Girls Hostel 2.0 release date 2021

According to the official announcement by the makers and the streaming platform, Girls Hostel 2.0 on Sonyliv will premiere on February 19, 2021, Friday.

Girls Hostel 2.0 release time

While the release date of Girls Hostel 2.0 was announced in the trailer of the show, there is not much information available about the Girls Hostel 2.0 release time. While the makers have dropped the premiere date for Girl Hostel 2.0 on Sony Liv, they have not announced the release time. Interested viewers can keep an eye on the notifications to know and watch the series when it comes out.

However, going by the trend and format that the streaming platform follows, it can be assumed that the show will release on February 19th at midnight. All the other episodes of the debut season are available on the platform and had released on January 6th, 2021. Viewers can watch the series on Sony Liv as the episodes are free to watch.

Plot of Girls Hostel

Going by the trailer of the new season, it can be assumed that this season will be about college politics and elections. The lead characters of the show shall be seen fighting for the position of the President of the hostel. The girls of the hostel shall be seen addressing numerous problems that they would be facing in the hostel. The show is likely to throw light on how girls struggle in hostels.

Cast of the show

The show is directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum and produced by Sarjita Jain and Arun Kumar. The series stars Simran Natekar, Srishti Shrivastava and Ahsaas Channa in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer of the upcoming series below.

