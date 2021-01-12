'Tandav' Maker Ali Abbas Zafar Reveals 'script For Season 2 Has Already Been Developed'

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has delivered several hits in his career so far and the director is all set to explore another medium of storytelling with his upcoming project, Tandav. He revealed how the format is unknown to him and yet there is the joy of doing new things. Read further ahead to know more about what he has to say about the second season of the show.

Ali Abbas Zafar says that the second season of Tandav has already begun

Ali Abbas Zafar compared a web-series to a test cricket, as he says that if you love the game then you will choose to play test cricket over anything and that is the same case with film-making. He said that the long format requires more patience and is trickier to hold the audience’s interest for over 8-9 hours than for just 2 hours, in a recent interview with Mid-Day. The director also revealed during the conversation that works on the second instalment of the show has commenced, even before the first season starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub releases on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021.

As per sources of the outlet, the second season will go on floors in February. Zafar mentioned that although the lockdown might have been difficult for others it was beneficial for him as he got over 5 months with himself through which all he did was write. He also said that the script for the season is already done, and he hopes that filming commences soon.

Ali’s movies have always revolved around politics and it also becomes the major focus in his upcoming show. The director said that a show around politics can be set in any time period, 200 years ago or years into the future and the audience will still relate to it. He also said that the cast of the show is quite talented and they have enhanced the show with their performances. He said the show has multiple tracks with every actor and every character has a crucial rule.

