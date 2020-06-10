Where Is 'Mad Men' Going To Stream After Leaving Netflix? Read To Know

Mad Men is one of the most loved shows of all time. Over the years, the show has been streaming on Netflix but not Don Draper’s reign on Netflix is soon coming to an end. It has been reported that from June 9, all seven seasons of the hit show Mad Men will be leaving Netflix after being on the platform for so many years.

For a long time now, rumours were rife that the show would be leaving the platform. And now it has been confirmed that Mad Men will be going off-air on the streaming platform. Here is where the show will be moving to after leaving Netflix.

Where can you stream Mad Men?

The producer of Mad Men, Lionsgate has not yet to announced where Mad Men will be going. It was reported that there will still a few ways where fans can stream the addictive drama from June 11. It was reported that one can purchase individual episodes on Amazon Prime Video. A media portal also gave the prices fans would have to pay to watch the show which is $2.99 for one episode and if one buys the entire season, then it will cost viewers $6.99 each.

Why is Mad Men leaving Netflix?

It was reported that the show is going off-air as Netflix does not own the rights to the show Mad Men. The show is owned by Lionsgate Television and in 2011 Netflix had made a deal with Lionsgate. In the deal, Netflix paid Lionsgate Television for the streaming rights of Mad Men till 2020.

Not, when the time has come to renew the deal, Lionsgate Television has opted out of it. It was reported that streaming wars have intensified over the years and Lionsgate Television wants to get top dollar for its show Mad Men. It was compared to how HBO Max did for Friends or NBCUniversal’s Peacock did for The Office.

Mad Men leaving the streaming platform has come at a very bad time. That is because the majority of the world is still at home due to the novel coronavirus. And this drama series has been viewed by a lot of people. This show leaving the streaming platform will be a loss as Netflix will lose a tiny bit of its viewing audience. Mad Men is known for its phenomenal costumes and the sexual tension between Don and every other character.

