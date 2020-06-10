Anushka Sharma Shares Intriguing First Look Of Netflix Original Film 'Bulbbul'

Anushka Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Filmz bankrolled the recently released Paatal Lok web series which was widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Now, Anushka Sharma's production house is all set to release a Netflix original film on June 24, 2020, titled Bulbbul. The actor took to her Instagram and shared the first look motion poster of her latest production venture Bulbbul. Check it out below -

Also read: Anushka Sharma and other celebs share teaser of Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena'

Bulbbul first look launched

The first look of Bulbbul is evidently intriguing as it does not give away any major details about the film and maintains the mystery that has been wrapped around the project for a long time. Bulbbul was initially rumoured to be in production since early 2019 but no details about the premise of the film were made public. In the caption under her post introducing Bulbbul, Anushka Sharma wrote that the film is all set to be a fantastic tale of self-discovery and justice which will be based on the backdrop of lore, mystery and intrigue. Anushka Sharma also shared the first look of Bulbbul on her Instagram stories. Check it out below -

Also read: Anushka Sharma with Ranbir Kapoor or Shahid Kapoor: Which is the better pair?

Netflix had previously announced a number of projects in collaboration with Indian talent which also included Bulbbul by Anushka Sharma. Though Anushka Sharma has acted in the majority of original films produced under her banner, she will reportedly not feature in Bulbbul. The film is expected to be a suspense-thriller which will also include mystical elements. The film is also expected to tackle subjects like superstition and feature a supernatural theme to it. The film will feature Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles. The two featured together in the film Laila Majnu which released back in 2018.

Also read: Virat Kohli confesses about being nervous & silly during 1st meeting with Anushka Sharma

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was recently speaking to a news portal where she was asked whether Paatal Lok will get a season 2. To this, the actor-producer had revealed that fans would have to wait and watch to know more about season 2. Anushka believes that if Amazon Prime Video is willing to do another season, then there will definitely be a second season. In conclusion, the actor-producer believes that venturing into the digital space with her films and web series has given her an opportunity to be completely expressive and true to the story.

Also read: Anushka Sharma calls for stricter laws after jackal killed by explosives in Tamil Nadu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.