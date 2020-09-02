What Time Does 'Young Wallander' Release On Netflix? See Details Here

The detective drama Young Wallander is gearing up for its release on Netflix. The show is a prequel to the popular detective series based on the character of Kurt Wallander. Swedish actor Adam Palsson will be taking over the mantle of Kurt Wallander from Kenneth Branagh who had played the role in BBC one adaptation of the popular detective series. Actor Krister Henriksson has also played the role of Kurt Wallander in the Swedish version of the show.

This time, the Netflix series will focus on the younger version of the character played by Adam Palsson. As the show is nearing its release date, a lot of people have been wondering about what time does Young Wallander release on Netflix and Young Wallander release date. To all the people who are curious about Young Wallander release time, here is everything you need to know about it.

What time does Young Wallander release on Netflix?

Young Wallander release date is Thursday, September 3, 2020. Young Wallander release time is expected to be at the midnight of September 3, 2020, according to PST (Pacific Standard Time). Audiences on the east coast of the US can watch the show on 3 AM EST (Eastern Standard Time). For the fans of the show in the UK, the show might be dropping at 8 AM BST (British Summer Time).

Young Wallander on Netflix

The upcoming six-episode web series Young Wallander will be a prequel of the popular character.'s journey. It is based on the novels by Henning Mankell that were written in the 1990s. The novels were adapted in two television series which gained immense popularity all over the world.

This upcoming Young Wallander on Netflix will be focusing on the background of the character and will be set in his younger days. Even though the character is set in the 1990s, the show will be set in present-day and will be a modern take of Wallander’s background story.

The official statement by Netflix about the show reads as, “Young Wallander is a young, edgy, and modern series that sees Henning Mankell’s iconic detective Kurt Wallander investigate his gripping first case. The story focuses on the formative experiences – professional and personal - faced by Kurt as a recently graduated police officer in his early twenties”.

The official synopsis on the streaming service reads as, “An incendiary hate crime stirs civil unrest, fast-tracking rookie cop Kurt Wallander to detective in this origin story for the popular character.”

See Young Wallander trailer here

