What Time Does Cobra Kai Release On Netflix? All About 'The Karate Kid' Spin-off Series

Cobra Kai is the comedy-drama series based on The Karate Kid film series. The TV series is created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald. It features William Zabka and Ralph Macchio in lead roles. Cobra Kai also features Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser. The storyline of the movie takes the audience to the event that happened after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

When does Cobra Kai come on Netflix?

Cobra Kai released on Netflix on August 28, exactly after two years of its Youtube premiere. The makers of the show released Cobra Kai season 1 and 2. The two seasons of Cobra Kai started streaming from 8 AM on August 28. It would be interesting for the fans to see a Karate Kid spin-off series that would also make them relive the best moments of The Karate Kid yet again. There are 10 episodes in each season and the audience will witness some of their favourite stars reprising their roles.

Cobra Kai cast

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

About Cobra Kai storyline

Cobra Kai is a story based on the continuation of the story that started in 1986 with the movie The Karate Kid. The story revolves around Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Daniel and Lawrence were rivals and this rivalry would continue in the TV show Cobra Kai. The narrative is based on the events that happen 34 years later of the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament. The storyline will showcase the turn of events that take place after Lawrence decides to reopen the Cobra Kai Karate dojo. Daniel would be shown as a successful man however he struggles to balance his life without the guidance of Mr Miyagi.

About The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid is a martial arts drama film written by Robert Mark Kamen and directed by John G. Avildsen. It is the first installment in The Karate Kid franchise. It stars Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, and Elisabeth Shue. The Karate Kid follows Daniel LaRusso, a teenager who is taught karate by Mr Miyagi to help defend himself and compete in a tournament against his bullies, one of which is the ex-boyfriend of his love interest Ali Mills (Shue). The film received universal acclaim from critics, many of whom praised the action sequences, writing, storyline, acting performances, and music. The film was also a commercial success at the box office.

