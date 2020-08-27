What Time Does All Together Now Release On Netflix? About The Auliʻi Cravalho Film

All Together Now is a Brett Haley directorial which revolves around the story of a high schooler who has a secret that she hides to overcome her hardships and find an opportunity to fulfil her dreams. The Netflix movie features a cast starring Auliʻi Cravalho, Carol Burnett, Judy Reyes, Justina Machado, Fred Armisen, Taylor Richardson, among others. The American drama movie is all set to release tomorrow. The movie's screenplay is written by director Haley himself along with Marc Basch, Matthew Quick and Ol Parker. All Together Now is based on a novel titled Sorta Like a Rockstar by Quick.

All Together Now release date 2020

Netflix is all set to release another teenage story titled All Together Now. The movie is all set to release on August 28th at 12 am Pacific Standard Time, which is 12:30 pm IST. The movie showcases the story of an optimistic teenager which is played by Auliʻi Cravalho. Cravalho had earlier made her acting debut in the Disney movie called Moana in 2016. The movie gave her immense appreciation as all the songs in the Disney movie were also sung by her. Post Moana, Auli'i was seen in NBC drama series Rise as Lilette Suarez. She was later seen in ABC's The Little Mermaid Live! which was a live concert made on the concept of Little Mermaid.

All together Now Netflix cast

All Together Now stars Auliʻi Cravalho, Justina Machado, Fred Armisen, Carol Burnett, Judy Reyes. Taylor Richardson, Rhenzy Feliz, Gerald Isaac Waters and Anthony Jacques in the pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Brett Haley who is best known for his movies The Hero and Hearts Beat Loud.

All Together Now movie starts with the story of the teenager named Amber played by Cravalho, who has a troubled personal life, however, she is still optimistic about everything in life. She is a musically gifted teen who aspires to attend the Carnegie Mellon musical institute. For achieving her dream, she balances work and life as well. The movie is directed by Brett Haley who is famous for the movie titled All The Bright Places. The movie is all set to release on Netflix on August 28th at 12:30 pm in Indian time.

