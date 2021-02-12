Where Is Amy Price Now? A Closer Look At The Mysterious Cecil Hotel's Manager

Being a part of the Most Haunted Places listicle might not be the biggest flex out there but it has definitely earned Cecil Hotel plenty of recognition around the world. Though many mini-documentaries have already been made over the hotel, the hotel and its mysterious tales really rose to fame when Netflix decided to pick it up. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel premiered on Netflix earlier this week and has seen itself trending in the top charts ever since. The documentary is primarily filmed in the Cecil hotel manager Amy Price's perspective as she narrates most of the incidences she has witnessed over the decade. Where is Amy Price now? Does the Cecil Hotel still exist?

Where is Amy Price now?

Amy Price began working in the hotel in 2007. She was a witness to several mysterious incidents that took place in her course of working there. She finally left her managerial position at the hotel in 2017 when it was announced to be closing down for renovations. According to HITC, Amy runs her own jewellery business today called Amy Price Jewellery.

In early 2013, a viral CCTV footage of a woman acting in an oddly eerie manner inside the hotel's elevator shook the world. Elisa Lam, the same 21-year-old woman, was revealed to have vanished into thin air for a long time before her body was finally found in one of the water tanks atop the hotel's roof. Since then, the hotel blew up in the headlines everywhere as many bloggers, virtual forums and popular personalities from around the world started marching towards the case even with the investigation still ongoing. The hotel was then revealed to have been home to several serial killers like Richard Ramirez and Jack Unterweger.

In Netflix' documentary, Price will be seen going on-air about the case for the very first time. She was the head of operations at the time of disappearance and was the one who found Amy's dead body on the roof. Price admitted to having been aware of the reputation the hotel created but still argues that the hotel doesn't deserve the association as it is the circumstances that are to be blamed and not the hotel.

