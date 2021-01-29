'Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel' Trailer Gives A Look Into Unsolved Crimes

Netflix has released its True Crime Series trailer of Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel on January 26. The Netflix documentary series is based on Canadian college student Eliza Lam's mysterious death. This case even has a connection to infamous serial killer Richard Ramirez, who gets name-checked in the trailer as a one-time guest at what the voiceover calls "Hotel Death." The series is just another Netflix's documentary mini-series, like The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Watch the trailer here!

Read more| Dwayne Johnson Unveils Poster Of Young Rock Series Which Chronicles His Life Story

What happened to Elisa Lam?

The actual focus of the series, which comes from the Paradise Lost trilogy and The Ted Bundy Tapes filmmaker Joe Berlinger, is on the disappearance of Elisa Lam, a young student from Canada. Lam's body was discovered in a water tank in the hotel on February 19, 2013, and her case has become a subject of armchair detectives' speculation online, with viral surveillance footage inspiring countless theories about her death ranging from the mundane to the supernatural. It looks like Crime Scene will delve into the peculiarities of the case while also investigating the building's unsettling history. According to Entertainment Online, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel will also dive into the dark history of the infamous hotel, which was once the rest stop of well-known serial killer Richard Ramirez, also known as “Night Stalker.”

More about Elisa Lam’s mysterious death

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, 2021: Netflix announces a four-part docuseries investigating the infamous disappearance of Elisa Lam.



The the series will premiere on February 10th from director Joe Berlinger, who previously produced The Ted Bundy Tapes. pic.twitter.com/m1J7ikr5Sf — Fear Catalogue (@FearCatalogue) January 13, 2021

Read more| Loved 'General Hospital'? Here Are Other Medical Dramas To Binge-watch

The series, which will premiere on Netflix on February 10, will investigate the death of the 21-year-old Canadian college student who was found naked and lifeless inside a water tank on the roof of the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles. Director Joe Berlinger explores the sudden death of Lam by unravelling the theories put together by many internet investigators, some of whom are convinced that something sinister or supernatural happened around her death.

Over the course of the four 50-minute episodes, expect interviews with local historians, journalists and medical experts, members of the Los Angeles Police Department and former employees of the hotel—like Amy Price, who was the hotel’s general manager for a decade, including at the time of Lam’s disappearance. As reported by Entertainment Online, an investigation from local law enforcement found that Lam's unwillingness to regularly take medication for schizophrenia played a role in her death. Yet there's no full accounting as to how her body got into the water tank. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office declared Lam's death to be accidental four months after she was found.

“Is there a room here that somebody hasn’t died in?”



Go inside what some call LA's deadliest hotel in the new docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel on February 10. pic.twitter.com/EOW7HRqH19 — Netflix (@netflix) January 26, 2021

Read more| 'Bridgerton' Beats 'The Witcher' And Becomes Netflix's Biggest Series Of All Time

According to Netflix, for almost a decade, the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has been connected to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers. In 2013 college student Elisa Lam was staying at the Cecil when she vanished, which prompted a media frenzy and a community of internet users attempting to solve the case and coming up with potential theories. Netflix adds that Lam’s disappearance is the latest chapter in a complex history for the hotel, and will offer a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings.

Read more| How Many Episodes Are There In 'Flack' S1? See Details About Episodes

Promo Pic: A still from Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel trailer by Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.