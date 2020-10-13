Where Is 'Street Outlaws' Filmed? Show's Shooting Locations Revealed

Discovery channel's Street Outlaws is one of the most popular reality TV series of the channel. The first season of the show was premiered in 2013, while its fourteenth season was aired last year. The reality show gives fans a sneak-peek into the lives of street racers. Street Outlaws is a huge hit among automobile fanatics and street race lovers.

The show boasts of twelve of the fastest racing teams of America as they descend upon a secret concrete road to compete against each other and win a cash prize of a whopping $100,000 dollars. The show airs every Monday at 8pm. However, read to find out the shooting location of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, which returns on October 19, 2020, on Discovery.

Where is Street Outlaws filmed?

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America has been hosted by Jonathan Day aka JJ Da Boss, the leader of the Memphis racing family. This year around, twelve of America's fastest racing teams will take on each other to win the cash prize of an astounding $300,000 at they compete with each other at a secret concrete road in Wyoming. The racers will fight against each other to acquire the prestigious title of becoming the fastest racer in America. The show returns on Discovery channel on October 19.

The cast of the Disney show has been handpicked by JJ Da Boss from St. Louis, South Carolina, Kentucky, Mississippi, NOLA, Detroit, Northeast, and Texas, with each team claiming to be the best. Each one of them assembles their teams to prove their street racing skills. According to St George News, the shooting of the reality TV show is set to be held on Old Highway 91 in Mohave County, Arizona, east of Sand Hollow Bridge in October.

The cast of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America

South Carolina

Chris Block

Tyler Roller

Jerry Patterson

Chad Falling

Troy

Michael Williams

Keith Johnson

Casey Cj Coker

Jimmy

St. Louis

Dynamite Dave

Brad Bevans

Kegan Hagedorn

Lance Kobusch - lance

Jason

Josh Deweese

Jon Cornelsen

Jeff Martin

Justin Atkins

Texas

Birdman

Jason Cantu

Sam Harvey

Mike Murillo

Eric Bain

Fabian Bell

James Kay

Memphis

JJ Da Boss

Brian Britt

Lee Roberts

Jeff James

Doughboy

Tricia

Anthony Smith

Precious

Chelsea

Molly

Carp

Kenneth Gulley

Mustang Mike

Donn Gingrich

Dennis Bailey

