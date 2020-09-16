What Happened To Kentucky From Street Outlaws? Reality TV Star Dead At 39

The American reality shows Street Outlaws has been a fan favourite since season 1 of the show premiered in 2013. Airing on Discovery channel, the show revolves around rival racing groups, who have some of the best car racers in America competing against each other. The wild success of the series became a catalyst for show runner’s decision to make spin-offs such as Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.

However, fans of Street Outlaws were saddened to know that one of the stars of the show had passed away. The sad news of Christopher Scott Ellis’ death surfaced on social media recently. Chris Ellis was lovingly known as Kentucky on the show.

Kentucky from Street Outlaws passes away at 39

What happened to Kentucky from Street Outlaws?

According to an obituary posted by his family, Christopher Scott Ellis who was lovingly known as Kentucky on Street Outlaws passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his home. Kentucky from Street Outlaws was born in 1980 to the late Bruce Ellis and Loleta Sullins. His family revealed in the obituary that Chris was a hard worker and quick learner.

He had excelled in working with his hands and had been a part of multiple trades. But, the 39-year-old eventually settled in a career as a street-racing auto mechanic, which explains his role on the show. Kentucky from Street Outlaws worked at Midwest Street Cars Automotive in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. This is where the car enthusiast got his gig on the reality show.

Christopher Scott Ellis Cause of death

The cause of Chris’ demise has not been revealed yet by his family and friends. He is survived by his mother Loleta Sullins, brothers Robbie Ellis, Quentin Ellis, and Logan Justice; along with his sisters, Amanda Scothorn, Alana Messer, and Amanda Whobrey. The obituary further reveals that Chris was passionate about spending time outdoors and was also an extremely skilled hunter. The television star’s funeral service will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1 pm PT.

Christopher Scott Ellis Instagram

Chris’ passion for cars and racing was very visible on his Instagram. The 39-year-old often shared pictures of cars and also from his work in the garage. He often posted videos of speedy street car races from Street Outlaws. Some fans commented on his Instagram posts mourning the loss of the car enthusiast. Here are some of the best posts from Chris' Instagram handle.

