'Street Outlaws' Cast: Details About Cast Of This Street Car Racing Reality Show

Street Outlaws is one of the popular American reality TV series. The show premiered its first season on Discovery channel in 2013 with its thirteenth season premiering last year. The reality show follows the lives of street racers. Street Outlaws is a huge hit among automobile lovers and street racing fans.

A lot of people have been lately wondering about the cast of Street Outlaws. For all the people who are curious to know about the Street Outlaws cast, here are the details about the cast according to Discovery Go.

Street Outlaws cast

Big Chief AKA Justin Shearer

Big Chief has been in the street racing scene since the age of 9. He used to ride his bike to Route 66 to watch the races there. From being a fanboy to running the show, he has come a long way. In the last season of Street Outlaws, he finished building his own streetcar, ‘The Crow’, and beat the racers from California. He is now eyeing the Top Ten list.

Image Credits: Big Chief Twitter

Daddy Dave

He is the reigning King of The Streets who smoked everyone in his 1996 GMC Sonoma S10 pickup full of high-performance racing parts. He has over 20 years of experience in the racing scene to his credit and has strong financial backing by Construction mogul Jackie Knox. With such support and experience, he plans to stay at the top for a long time.

Murder Nova AKA Shawn Ellington

He was the King of The Streets for over three years before losing the title to Doc and later to the current no.1 Daddy Dave. Losing the title did not go down well with the racer but it made him improve his 1969 Chevy Nova, the 'Murder Nova'. With the help of Chief, Chuck and some new friends he is looking forward to reclaiming his title spot.

Doc

Doc races a 1970 Chevy Monte Carlo, 'The Street Beast'. He had a short run at No. 1 spot before losing it out to Shawn followed by the current no. 1 Daddy Dave. However. Doc has got a bigger and high-performance engine and is looking to reclaim his top spot.

Image Credits: StOutlawsDoc Twitter

Street Outlaws actor Chris Ellis

According to a report by Fox News, Chris Ellis appeared in the first season of Street Outlaws in 2013 as a mechanic. He was known by his nickname 'Kentucky'.Since then he made several appearances on the show till the year 2018. The Street Outlaws actor passed away on September 9 at his Oklahoma City home. He is survived by his mother and six siblings.

Promo Image Credits: kentucky_chris Instagram

