Where Is 'Walker' 2021 Filmed? Read To Know Where This Jared Padalecki Starrer Was Shot

Walker is the reboot of the popular 1993 series Walker, Texas Ranger. The series is developed by Anna Fricke. Walker stars Jared Padalecki in the titular role of Walker. The first episode of Walker premiered on January 21, 2021. The episode made the audiences wonder where is Walker 2021 filmed? For those who want to the filming location of Walker, read on.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Throwback Photo As 'Dolly Ki Doli' Clocks 6 Years

Also read | 'Iftikhar': Movie Based On The Life Of Ashok Chakra Awardee Major Mohit Sharma Announced

Filming location of Walker 2021

Where is Walker 2021 filmed?

According to IMDb, Austin and Texas are the main Walker filming locations. Both of these locations are situated in the United States. Read on to know more about these locations.

Austin, Texas

Austin is the main filming location of this action series. The premise of the show also says that Walker moves back to Austin to live with his children after spending two years undercover. This city is the capital of Texas and also the home of the University of Texas. Several parks and lakes are situated here which offer adventure sports like hiking, biking and swimming. Other popular moves and series like The Leftovers, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Alita: Battle Angel and Birdbox have been shot here.

Texas, USA

This is the second-largest US state in terms of area and population. It is also one of the popular filming locations of Walker. Some of the blockbuster films and series like Tenet, We Can Be Heroes, Prison Break, Fear the Walking Dead, Arrested Development and No Country for Old Men.

The plot of Walker

The series tells the story of Walker who is a widower and a father of two children. He returns home to his family who lives in Austin. He has been undercover for two years now and has to work hard to establish his relationship with his children. His son is a headstrong and an intelligent guy. His daughter is a rebellious teenager. Walker starts to grow suspicious about the death of his wife. He, then, teams up with Micki to investigate the matter. He and Micki see things eye to eye and they become friends. Walker cast includes Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Lindsey Morgan and Genevieve Padalecki.

Also read | Irrfan's Son Babil & Wife Sutapa Sikdar Attend IFFI Goa, Call It A 'Beautiful Catharsis'

Also read | Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' To Release In Cinema Halls On November 5, 2021?

Image courtesy- @thecwwalker Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.