Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Throwback Photo As 'Dolly Ki Doli' Clocks 6 Years

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s one of the popular films Dolly Ki Doli released in 2015. The movie completes six years ago and Sonam Kapoor has shared a throwback photo on Instagram from her time on the sets of the movie. Scroll to see the photo and know more.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja commemorates six years of Dolly Ki Doli

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Instagram to commemorate six years of Dolly Ki Doli. She shared a picture of her from her time on the sets. In the picture, she is seen sprawled on a beach chair with both her arms under her head. She is wearing a black top and a sarong is tied to her waist. She is also wearing a pair of stylish shades in the picture. Sonam is also wearing a pair of black high heels.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, ‘Throwback to #dollykidoli 6 years ago today’. Her post garnered over 106K likes within an hour of uploading and is still counting. Several of her fans have commented on the post to appreciate Sonam’s look. They have used the heart-eyed and fire emojis to express their admiration and love. See their reactions here:

The plot of Dolly Ki Doli revolves around a woman who dupes her grooms of their money and absconds. The police, then, teams up with her victims to catch hold of her. The film was directed by Abhishek Dogra. Dolly Ki Doli cast also starred Rajkummar Rao, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Archana Puran Singh in prominent roles.

Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. She shares her personal and professional life’s updates regularly with her fans and followers. She recently uploaded a behind the scenes photo from her upcoming movie Blind. Blind is a crime thriller which is directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Vinay Pathak and Purab Kholi in prominent roles. The movie is currently been shot in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the movie Saawariya in 2007. She, then, went on to star in Delhi 6, I Hate Luv Stories, Aisha, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Veere Di Wedding. She won the National Film Award- Special Mention for her stellar performance in Neerja.

Image courtesy- @sonamkapoor Instagram

