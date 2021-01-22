Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' To Release In Cinema Halls On November 5, 2021?

The makers of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming sports drama, Jersey, recently revealed the release date of the film. Girish Johar, who has been handling the marketing and distribution of more than 110 films in Bollywood, took to Twitter on Friday, January 22, 2021, to reveal the release date of the film. On hearing this piece of news, fans are sure to be super excited about the same.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Girish Johar revealed that Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey will release in cinema halls on November 5, 2021. He wrote, “Diwali Bigggiiieee!!! #ShahidKapoor’s #Jersey to release in theatres Revolving hearts📽 on 5th November 2021!! @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 and #PankajKapur is presented by #AlluAravind, directed by #GowtamTinnanuri #Diwali2021”. Take a look at the tweet below.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his upcoming film. In the still, the actor who will be seen playing cricket is holding a bat in his sports outfit. While captioning the post, he wrote that the film will release in theatres this year on Diwali, November 5, 2021. "Jersey releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021”. He added, “The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This one for the TEAM". Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things happy and nice on the post. Take a look.

About Shahid Kapoor's new movie

Last month, Shahid Kapoor completed the film's shooting schedule, which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Kapoor, who plays a Jersey cricketer, had started shooting the film in early 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shoot was put on hold in March. The team resumed production in the month of October and shot at various locations in and around Chandigarh and Dehradun. The film Jersey tells the story of a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to the field in his late 30s, driven by a desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Gowtam Tinnanauri, who led the original Nani starring in 2019, also directed the Hindi version.

