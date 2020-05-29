Who Is Steven Assanti's Wife, Stephanie Assanti? How Did The Couple Meet?

After his appearance on the TLC show My 600 lb Life in season 5, Steven Assanti received a lot of backlash from the show’s viewers. When he came on the show, he weighed 734 lb while his brother Justin Assanti weighed 600 lb. Steven Assanti was taken under the care of surgeon Younan Nowzaradan popularly known as Dr. Now. But throughout the process, Steven remained uncooperative by cheating on his diets, throwing temper tantrums, and humiliating his father and younger brother. At the end of the episodes following the Assanti brothers, Steven was sent to rehab by Dr. Now after performing a sleeve surgery on him.

After the end of the show, the Assanti brothers parted ways. Since then Steven Assanti remained inactive on all social media platforms. While Justin Assanti was heavily active. Justin went on to lose more 200lb weight and started his own business. It was reported that Steven got married to a woman named Stephanie Sanger, an Iowa based licensed massage therapist in 2018.

Who is Steven Assanti’s wife - Stephanie Sanger?

Stephanie Sanger, forty-two years old and mother of a teenage daughter. Stephanie was born and raised in Iowa. She graduated from the ‘College of Natural health’ in Iowa and has been working as a licensed massage therapist since then. Ever since the couple secretly tied the knot in 2018, Steven is living with Stephanie and his daughter.

Steven's brother Justin is not in contact with him. But his father stays in touch with Steven, Stephanie, and Stephanie’s daughter. Steven and Stephanie dated for a short period and quickly decided to get married. It was a secret wedding ceremony and was attended only by the bride and the groom. Steven’s family was not interested in the marriage at first but with time, Steven's father eventually accepted the couple. Like Steven, Stephanie prefers to stay out of the spotlight. But there are several photos of the couple on Stephanie Sanger’s Facebook.

How did Steven Assanti and Stephanie Sanger meet?

Like most of us, Stephanie Sanger first saw Steven on the show. She has revealed to several media outlets that she fell in love with him while he was on the show. She has also revealed that she thought he was her soulmate.

Stephanie Sanger said that the couple connected on social media. Steven joined an online video chat where Stephanie was present and the couple connected instantaneously. After the end of the show, Stevens's father informed TLC that Steven was moving to Iowa to be with his girlfriend. According to sources, his father thought that the relationship was dubious but the couple soon got married.

Stephanie, who is a licensed massage therapist, has told a news portal that Steven was portrayed as being childish and arrogant for the sake of dramatization of the show. She said that in reality, he is nothing like he was portrayed on the show. She added that everyone in her family adores Steven.

