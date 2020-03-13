Bhumi Pednekar And Other Celebs Who Swear By The Keto Diet For Weight Loss

Bollywood celebs are known to go the extra mile to remain in shape. Actors take great care of their diet and workout routines to maintain their fitness. Many famous actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and many others add or lose weight depending on their movie roles. Many actors follow diets that suit their lifestyle. A new type of diet that is being followed by many actors is the keto diet. Take a look at the list of actors who follow this diet type.

Bhumi Pednekar

The actor broke every stereotype with her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she featured as an overweight woman facing rejection from her husband. But after this role, she made head turns with her amazing transformation. While the actor enjoyed her food, she made sure she gave up on refined sugar, carbs, and alcohol.

Sonakshi Sinha

Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha was a chubby girl before she stole hearts as Rajjo. She used to be 90 kg before she made her debut in Bollywood. For her, losing 30 kgs was not easy but she did it by working out regularly and eating healthy. According to several reports, her trainer also asked her to eat healthy food and follow the keto diet strictly. She left all junk food and replaced it with food rich in protein and vitamins.

Parineeti Chopra

When Parineeti signed her debut film with Yash Raj films, she lost oodles of weight to star opposite Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh in the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Reportedly, the actor took a break and learned Kalaripayattu which is a martial arts form of Kerala. Moreover, she also signed up for a detox programme in Austria where a special diet chart was prepared just for her and it helped her tremendously.

