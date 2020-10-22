Meet Swami Ji In 'Scam 1992': Here's Everything You Need To Know About Chandraswami

Scam 1992 is a web-series directed by Hansal Mehta, which is based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The much-acclaimed series is adapted from journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's book, The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away. Since the show released on the OTT platform, fans have been wondering details about Swami Ji's real life. Here is everything you need to know about the real-life of Swami Ji.

Swami Ji in Scam 1992

Early life

Chandraswami, popularly known as Swami Ji, was Tantrik (practitioner of Tantra), who was often referred to as a godman by many people. Swami Ji's father hailed from Rajasthan, who later moved to Hyderabad when the former was just a child. Reportedly, Chandraswami developed a keen interest to study Tantra and to do so, he left home at an early age to become a student of Upadhyay Amar Muni and the eminent expert and scholar of Tantra, Mahamohopadhyay Gopinath Kaviraj. If the rumours are to be believed, Chandraswami claimed that he had obtained extraordinary powers called 'siddhis' after four years of meditation in the jungles of Bihar.

Chandraswami’s claim to fame

Chandraswami’s political influence shot to power in the 90s when his ‘spiritual’ association then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao made headlines. He also built his own ashram called Vishwa Dharmayatan Sanathan in Delhi's Qutub Institutional Area. Reportedly, the land was allotted by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

If the reports are to be believed, Chandraswami’s spiritual powers made world news after he dispensed his knowledge to Sultan of Brunei, Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa of Bahrain, actor Elizabeth Taylor, British PM Margaret Thatcher, arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, crime lord Dawood Ibrahim, and Tiny Rowland. In 2017, Chandraswami passed away at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi due to multiple organ failure. He was 69 when he breathed his last.

Who is Swami Ji in Scam 1992?

Actor Kartik Krishnan plays the role of Swami Ji in Scam 1992. Besides being an actor, Kartik is also a producer and has worked in many blockbuster projects in his career. The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed movie, Jai Mummy Di, in which he plays the role of Hemant Kumar. He was also seen in What the Folks.

