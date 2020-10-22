Zendaya Gushes 'We Really Missed Them' As She Announces Two Special Episodes Of 'Euphoria'

Ardent fans of the American teen drama Euphoria are rejoicing as Zendaya finally announced the release of two bridge episodes of the HBO show on her Instagram handle. The news comes after Zendaya teased the possibility of bridge episodes on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in August. The first bridge episode will be airing on December 6, 2020, while the release date of the second episode is kept under wraps as of yet.

New Euphoria episodes to bridge Season 1 and Season 2

Zendaya aka Rue Bennett took the internet by surprise on Monday after she announced two upcoming Euphoria episodes on her Instagram handle. The 24-year-old broke the news by sharing a photograph of her character from Euphoria, Rue's reflection appearing in an eye. Along with sharing the intriguing picture, the Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor wrote, "We really missed them." She further added writing, "Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on @hbo (sic)".

Ahead of the announcement, Zendaya had teased bridge Euphoria episodes back in August in an interview with celebrity host Jimmy Kimmel on his popular talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Spilling the beans about the highly-anticipated season 2 of the hit TV show, Zendaya stated that the makers were trying to figure out how to go about the following season of Euphoria and be proud of it by still being safe. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor had added saying they might end up coming up with a bridge episode before Season 2.

She continued saying they were planning to shoot an episode with a limited amount of people, keeping in mind their safety in the current times of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. However, although Euphoria was renewed for Season 2 in July last year, the production was halted due to the global pandemic. Meanwhile, not so long ago, Zendaya became the youngest female actor ever to have won the Primetime Emmy Award in the category of 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series' for her exemplary performance in Euphoria.

The series first premiered on June 16, 2019, on HBO and became an instant hit overnight. Alongside Zendaya, Euphoria also boasts of Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie in pivotal roles.

