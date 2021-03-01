Who Plays Sophie In Ginny And Georgia? Details About The Netflix Series Cast

Ginny and Georgia is an American drama tragedy created by Sarah Lampert that released on February 24th this year. The series has gained a lot of popularity especially because of the performances of the cast in the series. A number of netizens have been trend searching “Who plays Sophie in Ginny and Georgia?” so here is more information about the actor who plays the role.

Who plays Sophie in Ginny and Georgia?

Humberly González portrays the character of Sophie in Ginny and Georgia. Humberly González's age is not known for sure but she has acted in roles for ages between 15-35.

Sophie’s character

Sophie Sanchez character is that of a senior at school and she is a love interest of Max.

Where has she worked before?

Humberly González has several TV credits to her name. The actor has been seen in the role of Ana in the action drama sci-fi series Orphan Black. She was also seen in Brooklyn 2 as Utopia Falls and as Vanessa in the series In The Dark and as Georgia Lancaster in Workin’ Moms. More recently, she was seen as Dr. Ivy Turcotte in Nurses.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Plot of Ginny and Georgia

The series revolves around Ginny and Georgia, a mother-daughter duo who move into the town of Wellsbury. Ginny is an angsty teenager who often feels she is much more mature than her thirty-year-old mother. Georgia on the other hand is irresistible and dynamic. The story shows how Ginny, a teenager, makes friends and enemies soon after she moves into the new town. The show also reveals how her mother was abused several times as a teenager when she got pregnant with Ginny. Moreover, it is revealed that Georgia poisoned her ex-husband’s smoothie which led to a crash and ultimately his death.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Ginny and Georgia rating

The show has garnered a 7.5/10 rating on IMDb. The show is available to stream on Netflix. Watch the trailer of the series below.

Ginny and Georgia cast

The cast of the show includes Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Diesel La Torraca as Austin. The show is created by Sarah Lampert and has 10 episodes in the first season.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.