Who Was Mark Hofmann The Utah Bomber In Netflix Docu-series 'Murder Among The Mormons'

True crime series Murder Among the Mormons has created a buzz among fans of true crime web series. The docu-series takes a comprehensive look at one of the shocking crimes in the history of the Mormon community. The prime centre of attention in the series is Mark Hofmann. Here is more information about the character in real life.

Who is Mark Hofmann, the Utah Bomber?

Mark Hofmann is currently serving out his sentence in prison after he was found guilty in the Salt Lake City bombings. He is incarcerated at Central Utah Correctional Facility, Utah Department of Corrections. Mark Hofmann was born and brought up in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Hofmann was widely known as one of the most accomplished forgers in history. He had created documents related to the history of the Latter Day Saint Movement.

But soon after his schemes were beginning to unravel, he constructed bombs to murder three people in Salt Lake City, Utah. The first two bombs had killed two people on October 1985. He became a suspect of the murders when by accident the third bomb went off in his car the next day.

How old is Mark Hofmann? Is Mark Hofmann still alive?

Mark Hofmann was born on December 7, 1954. He is 66 years of age.

What is the Salamander Letter?

The Salamander letter is probably the most notorious of Hofmann’s forgeries. In the forged version, he changed the church-sanctioned version of events and showed the original writer as a practitioner of ‘money digging’ through magical practices. The Salamander letter was a controversial document that was about the history of the Latter Day Saint movement. Its movement had surfaced in the early 1980s. The Salamander letter presented a view of Latter-Day Saint founder Joseph Smith’s life which stood at odds with the commonly accepted version of the early progression of the church that Smith established.

Murder Among The Mormons on Netflix

Murder Among The Mormons on Netflix documents the series of events that shook the Mormon community. The official synopsis reads, “High-stakes exploits turn deadly - and shake a global church to it's core - in the extraordinary true crime story.” The show is directed by Jared Hess and Tyler Meason and released on March 3rd, 2021. Watch the trailer below.

