Would Rajkummar And Anushka Fit As Marty And Wendy Byrde If 'Ozark' Was Made In India?

Ozark, starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner in the lead, is a crime-thriller created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. Ozark narrates the tale of Marty Byrde and Wendy Byrde, who get involved in money laundering for Mexican drug mafia. The latest season of Ozark was recently released on Netflix and seems to be grabbing the eyeballs for its gripping narrative and impressive acting performances. If Ozark was to be remade in India, one believes Rajkummar Rao and Anushka Sharma would be an ideal choice for Marty Byrde and Wendy Byrde, here's why.

Jason Bateman plays the titular role of Marty Byrde, the main man of the Mexican mafia, who conducts his illegal activities from Lake of Ozarks, Missouri. Whereas, his wife and partner-in-crime Wendy Byrde played by Laura Linney supports him and plays an active part in the money laundering. Check out the trailer of Ozark:

Rajkummar Rao as Marty Byrde

Marty Byrde is a loving husband and a man, who dabbles the Mexican mafia. Although Marty is unwilling to continue his illegal work with Mexican Mafia, however, his partner in Bruce's murder rattles him. Dealing with the Mexican mafia and his cheating wife, Marty Byrde's character is complex and intriguing. Rajkummar Rao would be an ideal fit for the role of Marty Byrde in Ozark's Indian version. Especially, after his menacing act in last year's Judgementall Hai Kya, it seems like he can pull off a complex character like Marty Byrde.

Anushka Sharma as Wendy Byrde

Wendy Byrde, who used to work on Election campaigns during her initial years in America, seems to be settling to her new life in Missouri. Interestingly, she had an affair in Chicago, which comes to light, leading to a rocky marriage. Besides, helping Marty with his illegal money laundering activities, she uses her political experience to persuade people to get her work done.

Anushka Sharma would be an ideal fit for the role Wendy Byrde, originally played by Laura Linney. Especially after her role in the horror movie- Pari (2018) it is sure that Anushka Sharma can pull off any character on screen. Also, Anushka Sharma has played a similar character like Wendy in Parmeet Sethi's Badmaash Company.

Recently, the latest season of Ozark released on Netflix. The third season premiered on March 27, 2020, on Netflix. It is reportedly receiving rave reviews from the audience.

