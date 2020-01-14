Jason Bateman Birthday: Here Are The Best Performances Of The Talented Actor

Jason Bateman is known for comical role in several films. He has also played some serious and intense characters, in movies as well as in web and television series. Jason was born on January 14, 1969. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know a few of his best performances.

Jason Bateman’s best roles

Nick Hendricks

Jason Bateman plays Nick Hendricks in Horrible Bosses. An executive at a financial firm who is manipulated into jumping through hoops in order to get a promotion that his boss never intended to give him. The performances and chemistry between the three friends, Bateman, Dale Arbus (Charlie Day) and Kurt Buckman (Jason Sudeikis) was praised.

Simon Callem

The Gift stars Jason Bateman is a bit fun but more serious role. Simon Callem, a happily married man who faces consequences in his life due to his past action. His performance was appreciated and the movie was critical as well as a box office success.

Max Davis

Jason Bateman is seen in his best comical avatar as Max Davis in Game Night. Davis and his wife Annie (Rachel McAdams) are hyper-competitive. When Max’s brother (Kyle Chandler) invites them to a murder mystery game night, it starts to blend with his unsavoury personal life. The dark comedy film earned applauds from the viewers.

Guy Trilby

Jason Bateman played Guy Trilby in Bad Words. A middle-aged eighth-grade dropout who enters the National Golden Quill Spelling Bee through a loophole. The movie also marks Bateman directorial debut. Though the film received mix response for its humour, Bateman’s performance was praised.

Martin Byrde

The crime drama web television series, Ozark stars Jason Bateman as the lead character, Martin “Marty” Byrde. A self-employed financial advisor, based in Chicago before moving to the Ozarks.

In 2007, he and his business partner began to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel. Bateman featured in several nominees for his performance and even won Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

Michael Bluth

Arrested Development is among the ground-breaking sitcoms for many fans. At the centre of a wildly corrupt, wildly dysfunctional family is the slightly less corrupt, slightly less dysfunctional middle son, Michael Bluth, played by Jason Bateman. He tries his best to keep everyone together, though to what end is unclear. Bateman earned various nomination and won three major awards for his performance.

