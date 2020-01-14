Jason Bateman's Best Movies To Watch On The Occasion Of His Birthday

Jason Bateman made his feature film debut in 1985. Since then he has worked in several films, out of which some are standouts. Jason Bateman was born on January 14, 1969. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know a few of his best films.

Horrible Bosses

Directed by Seth Gordon Horrible Bosses is a black comedy. The movie stars Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey, and Jamie Foxx. The plot shows three friends, played by Bateman, Day, and Sudeikis, who decide to murder their respective overbearing, abusive bosses, portrayed by Spacey, Aniston, and Farrell. The film received good reviews and a sequel was made.

Bad Words

The film Bad Words marks Jason Bateman’s directorial debut. A spelling bee loser sets out to exact revenge by finding a loophole and attempting to win as an adult. While some enjoyed the humour and direction, some found it offensive.

Game Night

The movie Game Night follows a group of friends whose game night turns into a real-life mystery after one of them is kidnapped by apparent burglars. It earned praises for its dark humour and was a success at the box office. The film stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams in lead roles.

The Gift

Released in 2015 The Gift is a psychological thriller film. It stars Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall as a couple intimidated by a figure from Simon's past played by Joel Edgerton. As per reports, the film grossed $58.9 million worldwide on a budget of $5 million and received highly positive reviews from critics.

Juno

Ellen Page stars as the title character, an independent-minded teenager confronting an unplanned pregnancy and the following events that put pressures of adult life onto her. Juno also stars Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Allison Janney and J. K. Simmons. The film made its way in various awards and was a blockbuster at the box office.

Up in the Air

The 2009 comedy-drama Up in the Air film is directed by Jason Reitman. It stars George Clooney, Anna Kendrick, Vera Farminga, Jason Bateman, and Amy Morton with others. Ryan Bingham enjoys living out of a suitcase for his job, travelling around the country firing people, but finds that lifestyle threatened by the presence of a potential love interest, and a new hire. The film received several accolades and nominations at major platforms.

