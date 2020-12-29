Why Is Chris Rose Leaving Intentional Talk? Know The Real Story Behind His Departure

Intentional Talk is the first talk show of MLB Network. Intentional Talk involves talking and bantering between hosts Kevin Millar and Chris Rose. They discuss trending topics related to baseball, while also touching upon the not so trending ones. Chris Rose and Kevin Millar also welcome guests from entertainment and pop culture fields on their show. The show began in 2011 and till now about 575 episodes have been aired.

Why is Chris Rose leaving Intentional Talk?

After ten years, Chris Rose announced that he will not be renewing his contract with MLB Network for the show. In a matter of a few weeks, he will be ending the contract with the network. Chris Rose leaving Intentional Talk was announced by the host on the show. He was visibly emotional while announcing as stated by the portal thebiglead.com.

Owing to the aftermath of the global pandemic, MLB Network also decided to cut down the workforce. The effect of the pandemic was felt in the field of baseball too. Chris Rose mentioned that he became aware of this news three and a half weeks ago and he was crushed at the news. He expressed his sadness at the fact that he will not be a part of the show anymore.

Many have been anxious to know why is Chris Rose leaving Intentional Talk. Chris Rose leaving Intentional Talk is due to Coronavirus. MLB Network has not confirmed whether they will continue the popular show with Millar and another host who will be the replacement for Rose. Millar and Rose have been working together since the inception of the show and it will be difficult for Millar to recreate that magic again with another host, the portal stated.

The final episodes that were aired from 21st to 23rd December showcased the history of Intentional Talk and the coverage on baseball in the country.

Chris Rose’s Salary

Chris Rose’s Salary is one question that has been going on in the minds of his fans. He is one of the most successful anchors of MLB Network. According to the popular online portal celebritynetworth.com, American sportscaster Chris Rose’s net worth is $3 million. The popular sports reporter receives a salary of 500K annually from his reporting stint at MLB Network and NFL Network. Chris Rose also earns through his robot combat series BattleBots that is aired on the Discovery channel, as per the portal.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

