Will Black Widow's Sister Yelena Belova Appear In 'Hawkeye'? Here's Everything We Know

The first two episodes of MCU's mini-series Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner premiered on November 24. The show also introduced Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old fan of Hawkeye who could also be his protégé. As fans watched the first few episodes, they wondered if Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova/Black Widow would be making an appearance. As the post-credit scene of Black Widow suggested, Yelena has a major grudge to settle against Barton. Warning spoilers ahead.

Will Yelena Belova/Black Widow appear in Hawkeye?

It is confirmed that Natasha Romanoff's sister Yelena Belova will appear in the Hawkeye series. The post-credit scene of the Black Widow movie showed that as Yelena mourned Natasha's death, Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, tells Yelena that her next target has been decided and hands her a photo. The photo is of none other Clint Barton aka Hawkeye aka Natasha's best friend.

The post-credit scene suggested that a major clash between Barton and Belova lies ahead in the future. Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas also teased Yelena’s role in the series, in an interview with Game Radar, he said, "I can’t speak to that. But yes, we know their past, and obviously what happened in Endgame. We know in these first two episodes that Clint’s dealing with the fallout of that. But in terms of how they meet, I can’t – I’ll just pretend I don’t know. Imagine it’s a happy meeting, where they talk over coffee and work things out."

More about Hawkeye

Meanwhile, in the series, Clint Barton will be forced to confront his past and fight the enemies he made when he was known as the deadly assailant Ronin. As he tries to fight off his enemies he comes face to face with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who refers to herself as 'the world's greatest archer.' The duo team up to fight Barton's enemies from his dark past and rush to get the Avenger home.

Reports suggest that the series could mark the end of Jeremy Renner's run as Hawkeye as he will pass on the mantle to Hailee Steinfeld's Bishop. Hawkeye's episodes one and two were released Wednesday, November 24 and the remaining four episodes will be released weekly until December 22.

(Image: Instagram/@black.widow/@hawkeyeofficial)