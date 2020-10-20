Grand Army: Will There Be A Season 2 Of The Web Series On Netflix?

Grand Army is a school drama series that recently premiered on Netflix from October 16. The plot of Grand Army is all about five students and their time spent at Brooklyn's largest public school. The web series is created by Katie Cappiello and the story is loosely based on Cappiello's play titled Slut: The Play. After 9 episodes of the show, the viewers are intrigued about Grand Army Season 2 as there are many loose ends in the show's last episode. Read on to know the answers to "Will there be a Season 2 of Grand Army?"

Will there be a Season 2 of Grand Army?

Grand Army on Netflix is a web series based on high school problems the teens in Brooklyn public school face with respect to sexual, racial, and economic politics. The last episode of the show ended with many loose ends, one being Leila's fake bomb threat, and what will happen when she is exposed. Another loose end is Tim's statement about Joey's sexual assault. Sid and Victor's romantic relationship and many other angles of the series that wasn't answered in the first season are expected to be answered in the next season of the show. However, it is quite soon to tell whether the show will have a second season, as it has been only 4 days since the Grand Army released on Netflix.

Usually, Netflix takes a few months before announcing its renewal updates. One has to wait for a while to find out any official reports on Will there be a Season 2 of Grand Army? The web series Grand Army has been produced by Gone Girl producer Joshua Donen and House of Cards’ Beau Willimon. Grand Army cast includes actor like Odessa A’zion, Amalia Yoo, Maliq Johnson, Amir Bageria and Odley Jean. The story of Grand Army is based on the real-life experiences of New York City teenagers.

Grand Army cast

Odessa A'zion as Joey Del Marco. She plays the role of a high school junior from Stuyvesant Town, she is also on the school's dance team.

Odley Jean as Dominique "Dom" Pierre. She plays the role of a Haitian-American high school junior from East New York. She is on the women's Basketball team as well.

Amir Bageria as Siddhartha "Sid" Pakam. He plays the role of an Indian-American high school senior from Jackson Heights. He is on the school's swim team.

Maliq Johnson as Jayson "Jay" Jackson.

Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer. He plays the role of a Chinese-American high school freshman from the Upper West Side.

Alphonso Romero Jones, II as John Ellis.

Thelonius Serrell-Freed as Tim Delaney

Anthony Ippolito as George Wright

Brian Altemus as Luke Friedman

