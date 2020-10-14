Shawn Mendes Documentary Titled 'In Wonder' To Hit Netflix On November 23

Adding another one to the list of musical documentaries, Netflix is set to release a film based on the life of Candian Singer-Songwriter Shawn Mendes. Titled In Wonder, the documentary will cover Mendes' musical journey and release on November 23, shortly before the release of his music album Wonder.

On October 13, the Senorita hitmaker took to social media to drop the news which was later shared by Netlfix on Twitter. As per Variety, the feature-length documentary would also delve into intricate and never seen before details of the singer's life. In addition, In Wonder is also likely to feature his 2019 world tour that gave him a chance to perform across North American, South America, Europe and Asia.

Directed by veteran music video director Grant Singer, the documentary is produced by Saul Germaine, p.g.a and James Haygood. While, M Andrew Gertler, Ben Winston and Mendes serve as its executive producers.

A few days ago, Shawn Mendes said that he was very lucky and "insanely privileged" as he went on to spend time with his girlfriend Camila Cabello and her family in their beautiful house in Miami. He also added that at the same time, it was very scary and crazy. Shawn also dished on a couple of things that he and his girlfriend watched, over and over. The popular couple is said to have watched all the Harry Potter movies probably three times and also Stranger Things three times.

Mendes also added that it was a very "necessary moment" in his life and it was really lovely for that reason. The singer added that he was there for three months and revealed that he was trying to do laundry and learn how to cook. Shawn Mendes also said that the experience was really nice.

