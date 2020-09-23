Will There Be A Season 2 Of 'Ratched'? Sarah Paulson Spills The Beans

Ratched is one of the latest series that released on Netflix and the drama series has been creating a buzz on social media. The psychological thriller stars Sarah Paulson, Finn Wittrock, Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon and Judy Davis in crucial roles. And after binge-watching, all the episodes, fans and viewers are wanting more from the series. Many viewers are also wondering if will there be a season 2 of Ratched? Read here to know more about the series and if the makers are planning for a season 2.

Will there be a season 2 of Ratched?

The makers had so much faith in creators of the show, Ryan Murphy and Evan Romansky, that they ordered two seasons at once back in September 2017. During that time, Deadline announced that a total of 18 episodes of Ratched were commissioned by Netflix, suggesting that season two might theoretically be a longer 10-episode series.

As for when one can expect to see it, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the show's return date is currently uncertain, especially as cases have recently begun to rise around the world. Sarah Paulson recently opened up to Variety and other press that no one knows anything about season 2 since Ryan Murphy, who knows when it's all going to start with the number of things he has going on? She also added, “And you throw in the pandemic and then we think well who knows?”

About the series

Ratched is an interesting crime, drama, mystery series that takes place in 1947 when Mildred Ratched started working as a nurse in a leading psychiatric hospital. But the widening shadow lurks beneath her glamorous exterior. The character of Nurse Ratched, based on popular contemporary fiction, Ken Kesey's One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest. The series is sort of like a prequel to the incidents of the novel.

The series is co-created by Evan Romansky and Ryan Murphy and is also produced under the banner of Fox 21 Television Studios, Furthur Films, Lighthouse Management & Media, Ryan Murphy Productions and Touchstone Television. Ratched released on September 18, 2020, and since then has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. The series is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters, and suspenseful twists and turns.

